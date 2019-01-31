CLOSINGS AND WARMING CENTERS

Closings

The Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St. in Mercer, Pa., will be closed today.

Youngstown State University is closed today, as are Eastern Gateway Community College and Kent State University.

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, downtown Youngstown, is closed today.

Warming Centers

Help Network of Northeast Ohio is providing a warming center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. today in its community center, 1344 Fifth Ave. in Youngstown. For information, call 211.

Vienna Township officials is providing the Vienna Township Fire Department as a warming center. The American Red Cross will bring cots and blankets to the fire station if needed. The fire station is at 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road (state Route 193).

The Niles Wellness Center will be open to city residents as a warming station from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for city residents without access to heat or electricity. Those in need of warmth will have access to vending machines, water, coffee and a heated environment.

