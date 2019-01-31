ARCTIC UPDATE | Relief is coming Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s been below zero for most of the morning, but will get into single digits shortly.

It should hit about 2 degrees about 11 a.m. and rise to a high near 6 degrees today. But wind chills will be as low as minus 22.

It will drop down to about 1 degree tonight with wind chills of minus 8.

There’s a chance of snow Friday between 2 and 10 a.m. with a high near 21 degrees and a low near 15.

Some of the coldest temps in years hit the Mahoning Valley.

The high Saturday will be near 40 degrees with a chance of rain and snow after 2 p.m. There’s also a chance of rain and snow after 8 p.m. Saturday with a low about 34 degrees.