BREAKING: Police on the hunt for 2 more in woman's Jan. 24 death

ARCTIC UPDATE | Relief is coming Mahoning Valley


January 31, 2019 at 9:21a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s been below zero for most of the morning, but will get into single digits shortly.

It should hit about 2 degrees about 11 a.m. and rise to a high near 6 degrees today. But wind chills will be as low as minus 22.

It will drop down to about 1 degree tonight with wind chills of minus 8.

There’s a chance of snow Friday between 2 and 10 a.m. with a high near 21 degrees and a low near 15.

Winter Weather Hits Valley

inline tease photo
Video

Some of the coldest temps in years hit the Mahoning Valley.

The high Saturday will be near 40 degrees with a chance of rain and snow after 2 p.m. There’s also a chance of rain and snow after 8 p.m. Saturday with a low about 34 degrees.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000