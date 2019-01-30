YWCA celebrates International Women's Day in March

YOUNGSTOWN — YWCA Mahoning Valley is seeking performers and vendors for its third annual International Women’s Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the YWCA’s Youngstown office, 25 W. Rayen Ave.

Tickets are available in person at YWCA’s Youngstown office or online at ywcamahoningvalley.org beginning Friday.

International Women’s Day, which showcases the dancing, music, dress, and food of cultures represented in the Valley, seeks to draw attention to issues that impact women and renew the push for parity in all facets of life, from the workplace to the home.