CEO search will involve focus groups

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission will meet with focus groups in the coming months as part of the CEO search.

CEO Krish Mohip, who makes an annual salary of $170,000, is leaving when his contract expires July 31. The ADC has contracted Finding Leaders search firm of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, to provide a search for a new CEO. The school district is paying $23,000 for Finding Leaders’ services.

Joe Meranto, district superintendent, said during the Tuesday meeting that in February there will be various one-hour meetings with a number of focus groups.

The focus groups will include an administrative team, teachers, principals, nonteaching staff, district parents, community members, the business community, individuals from the mayors office including city council and the board of education.

“At this state, these groups are representative of the community, diversity-wise, age- and gender-wise,” Meranto said. “It gives stakeholders a sense [that] this is our school system.”

Meranto also said it’s important people know that the district and the ADC are valuing transparency.

“People need to understand that this is an open process,” he said.