WEATHER TIPS

What to do

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued these tips for people dealing with the aftermath of subfreezing temperatures:

Never use a portable generator inside a home, shed or garage even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far away from windows, doors and vents.

Don’t use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors as they can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide in enclosed spaces.

Install carbon-monoxide alarms outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home to protect against CO poisoning.

Stay away from downed electrical wires.

Use candles with caution. If possible, use flashlights. If you must use candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire, and never leave burning candles unattended.

Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency