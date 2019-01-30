Warren, Trumbull County celebrate camera project completion

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County and Warren officials came together on Harmon Street on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a security-camera project they expect to improve safety.

They stood under one of three telephone poles along Harmon Street holding cameras that are wired to equipment in the county administration building nearby.

Harmon Street is the location of a free county parking lot that holds about 300 vehicles.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said the cameras will become an “eyewitness” to every crime committed within the view of the devices.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said the cameras should discourage thieves from victimizing people in that area. And if a crime does occur, the cameras should help solve it quickly.

The sheriff’s office will have access to the videos.

The county and city received a $200,000 grant from the Local Government Safety Capital Program for the $255,000 project.

The remainder of the funding was $10,000 from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, and $45,000 from county auditor and commissioners funds.

Vince Flask, Warren auditor, said all of the $95,500 in costs for Warren’s part of the project was paid for through the grant.

Jim Black, Warren information technology director, said Warren established cameras at five sites – Courthouse Square, on Parkman Road, on West Market Street and in Perkins and Packard parks.

The new county and city cameras have been operational for about a month.