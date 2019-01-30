VIDEO | Vindy Sports Live riffs on John Simon, Derek Rivers, Rams, Patriots, OHSAA and more

This week's Vindy Sports Live is posted.

In this week's show, host Corey Crisan talks with sportos Brian Dzenis and Dan Hiner about the local connection to The Big Game, the recent AP High School Basketball Polls and Major League Baseball.

Obligatory name-dropping here: John Simon, Derek Rivers, Damoun Patterson, Rams, Patriots, OHSAA, Cleveland Indians

Click here for the first clip.