Valley businesses get government contracts
Two Mahoning Valley businesses have received contracts to provide services to the federal government.
Hunt Valve Co. Inc. dba Union Flonetics of Salem received $37,483 set aside for small business by the Defense Logistics Agency for safety-relief valves and an $89,136 contract for fluid pressure-regulating valves.
Salem-Republic Rubber Co. Inc., Sebring, won a $119,460 contract for air-duct hoses.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.