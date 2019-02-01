Valley businesses get government contracts

Two Mahoning Valley businesses have received contracts to provide services to the federal government.

Hunt Valve Co. Inc. dba Union Flonetics of Salem received $37,483 set aside for small business by the Defense Logistics Agency for safety-relief valves and an $89,136 contract for fluid pressure-regulating valves.

Salem-Republic Rubber Co. Inc., Sebring, won a $119,460 contract for air-duct hoses.