UPDATE | Suspects in woman's shooting ID'd

YOUNGSTOWN — The two suspects arrested this morning for the Thursday night shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment are Martize Daniels, 18 and Burton McGee, 19.

Police are searching for a third suspect in the case. Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, lead investigator on the case, said it is possible others could be charged with the death of Hernandez.

Hernandez was killed about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after a volley of gunfire outside her apartment. Police found about 40 shell casings outside and her 2-year-old son was found sleeping on her chest as she bled from a bullet wound from her neck.

Spotleson said the shooting resulted from an ongoing feud between a friend of Hernandez and the men charged with her death. She was not the target of the gunfire, Spotleson said.

The child was not harmed.