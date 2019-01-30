Suspected drugs found

NILES

After a three-month investigation, agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force on Tuesday used a search warrant at 919 Olive St., a residence selling suspected crack cocaine.

The joint effort was with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Weathersfield Police Department, Niles police and other participating agencies. Agents recovered suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, currency, paraphernalia, scales and a beer bottle with a false bottom used to hide narcotics.

Jeremy A. Hosler was arrested at the scene for warrants unrelated to the investigation and booked in to the Trumbull County jail. The evidence will be sent to be tested at BCI. Additional charges may be filed after the analysis, TAG said.

Not-guilty plea to robbery

WARREN

Darrell K. Moore, 35, of Ravenna and Kibler Toot Road in Lordstown, pleaded not guilty in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday to aggravated robbery after he was accused of showing a gun to an employee of Home Depot on state Route 46 in Howland on Friday and walking out of the store with stolen tools.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Moore, and he is being held in the county jail without eligibility to make bond.

Moore, who just got out of prison last year on an earlier robbery charge, told a Home Depot worker, “I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I need this stuff bad and I’m going to walk out of here with it.” He also said he needed drugs.

Moore got into the passenger side of a car, and left. Moore was arrested on an aggravated-robbery warrant Monday night at the Howland Giant Eagle.

Moore was sentenced to four years in prison in early 2015 for robbing the Certified gas station, 3840 Elm Road in Howland.

Trespassing warning

NORTH JACKSON

A Lake Milton man was warned about trespassing at the Jackson-Milton School District after he made inappropriate comments to seventh- and eighth-grade basketball players, according to a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report.

During a Jan. 21 basketball team practice, the 40-year-old Lundy’s Lane man reportedly went onto the court, gathered the players together, and made inappropriate comments, the report states. Parents, students and coaches complained to district Superintendent Kirk Baker, who filed the report to the school’s resource officer.

Baker said the man has been warned about his behavior on multiple occasions and had previously been suspended from sporting events, according to the report. He was not charged.

Didn’t disclose AIDS virus

WARREN

Peter Olivarez, 39, of various addresses in Howland, Champion and Warren, was sentenced to 12 months in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier to two counts of attempted felonious assault.

He received his sentence from Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say Olivarez had sex with two males without disclosing to them he carries the virus that causes AIDS.

Both victims tested negative for all sexually transmitted diseases, said Gabe Wildman, assistant county prosecutor.

Must stay in psych unit

WARREN

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court ruled Tuesday that Patrick L. Heltzel, 25, formerly of Warren, must remain in a state psychiatric hospital until his next hearing in two years.

The judge ruled Heltzel not guilty by reason of insanity in June 2016 for the April 2013 killing of Milton Grumbling III, 71, of Kincaid East Road in Warren Township. Heltzel is committed at Heartland Behavioral Healthcare in Massillon.

His privilege level is 2, meaning Heltzel can travel to and from his living unit to the facility’s library, recreational/television room, gymnasium and enclosed outdoor area.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Elisa R. Elliott, 29, of Peace Avenue Northwest, was arraigned Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court on one count of child endangering after her 5-year-old daughter woke up in her family’s van in the parking lot outside her home Monday and was unable to find her mother.

Elliott pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

A neighbor called 911 about 8 a.m. Monday after hearing the child yelling outside and pounding on an apartment door. The girl told the woman she was cold and “trying to find her mom” but didn’t know where she lived. The woman gave the girl a blanket and cared for her until police arrived.

Elliott told police she, her friend and her six children came home about 3 a.m. Monday from a trip to Columbus, and she thought all the children got out of the van, but she missed one. Elliott was taken to Trumbull County jail Monday.

Man: Girlfriend cut me

WARREN

A 29-year-old city man refused to tell police the name of his girlfriend, who he said cut him twice in the abdomen and once on the side of his head and neck with a knife Monday evening.

Police spoke to the man in an apartment on Peace Avenue Northwest after a 6:22 p.m. 911 call.

He said he and the woman argued, so he left the location where they were and went to the Peace Avenue address, where she followed him.

They spoke and then she pulled out a knife from her pants and stabbed him. He fled the parking lot and went to a friend’s apartment.

The victim said this is the third time the woman has attacked him. He was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Police learned the identity of the woman, but because the victim was uncooperative, police filed no charges.

Gunfire hits apartment

WARREN

An apartment on Perkinswood Boulevard Southeast near East Market Street was hit by at least three gunshots, and the vehicle of the 26-year-old resident was damaged about 11:45 p.m. Monday. No one was injured. Bullets were found on the kitchen floor, bathroom floor and drywall in the bedroom, police said.

Interviewing for grants

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation, 147 W. Market St., will interview Mahoning Valley community groups for consideration for the Neighborhood SUCCESS grants from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The foundation had grant-making orientation sessions throughout fall 2018 to provide exposure and access to funding for resident-driven and student-led projects.

Monster trucks at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will arrive at Covelli Centre for shows Friday and Saturday, and before the shows, there will be a meet-and-greet and school-supply donation drive to benefit the United Way’s Success After 6 program.

Children and monster-truck fans can come to the Covelli box office between 3 and 5 p.m. today. For each donation of school supplies, a free ticket voucher for the Friday Monster Truck show will be awarded (limit two vouchers per household), on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vouchers can be redeemed at the box office.

Visitors also will have the opportunity to meet a driver and get up close to a monster truck.

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is celebrating its centennial this year. Donations can include crayons, markers, colored pencils, regular pencils, erasers, glue sticks, glue, construction paper and disinfectant wipes.

Ryan praises decision

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, praised a federal court decision to extend benefits to Blue Water Navy Veterans exposed to dioxin, also known as Agent Orange, during the Vietnam War.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 9-2 in favor of the Navy veterans. In June 2018, the House unanimously passed the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.

Scholarship applicants

YOUNGSTOWN

The Polish Arts Club of Youngstown is seeking applicants for its annual scholarship distribution. College‚àsophomores‚àand‚àabove‚àare‚àeligible‚àto‚àapply.

This‚àincludes‚àthose‚àenrolled‚àin‚àuniversities, trade‚àschools,‚àspecialty‚àprograms,‚àgraduate‚àstudents‚àand‚à those‚àattending‚àPolish‚àcultural/academic‚àprograms‚àin‚àthis‚àcountry‚àor‚àin‚àPoland.

Polish descent is not mandatory if a member of the Polish Arts Club sponsors the student.All applicants are asked to submit completed applications as well as a brief, original essay. A panel of PAC members will select the winners.

Applications are available on the group’s Facebook page @thepolishartsclubofyoungstown or by emailing nursemj@zoominternet.net. The deadline for application submission is Sunday.