BREAKING: Two suspects in woman's killing arrested by task force

Selected local stocks


January 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.750.77

Aqua America, .20 33.88‚àí0.14

Avalon Holdings,2.77‚àí0.12

Chemical Bank, .2845.160.41

Community Health Sys, .213.670.07

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.100.53

Farmers Nat., .0712.94‚àí0.07

First Energy, .36 38.56‚àí0.03

Fifth/Third, .1627.43‚àí0.25

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.73‚àí0.015

General Motors, .3838.470.01

General Electric, .128.90‚àí0.03

Huntington Bank, .11 13.56‚àí0.01

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.170.29

Key Corp, .1116.74‚àí0.10

Macy’s, .38 25.720.00

Parker Hannifin, .76162.124.46

PNC, .75124.33‚àí0.54

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88179.200.70

Stoneridge 25.92‚àí0.24

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.330.04

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000