Our weather's not great, but better than North Dakota

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The unusually cold weather is sticking around today, but there is a reason to be optimistic: It’s expected to be close to 50 degrees Sunday.

Keep thinking: “Just a few more days, just a few more days.”

With the temperature below zero for most of Wednesday, the Mahoning Valley will be slightly warmer today.

Not pleasant, but slightly warmer.

The high will be about 7 degrees, but wind chills will be about minus 25, said Martin Thompson, a hydrometeorological technician with the National Weather Service.

The temperature will drop to a low of about zero tonight with wind chills at minus 8, he said.

Also, the morning commute will be in temperatures around zero.

The wind chill warning for the area ends at 4 p.m.

It could be a lot worse. The actual temperature was minus 75 degrees Tuesday in Grand Forks, N.D. It was minus 48 Wednesday in Norris Camp, Minn.

