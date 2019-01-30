fix FOR FaceTime bug

Apple has disabled a group-chat function in FaceTime after users said a software bug could let callers activate another person’s microphone remotely.

With the bug, a FaceTime user calling another iPhone, iPad or Mac computer could hear audio – even if the receiver did not accept the call. The bug is triggered when callers add themselves to the same call to launch a group chat making FaceTime think the receiver accepted the chat.

The bug, demonstrated through videos online, comes as an embarrassment for a company trying to distinguish itself by stressing its commitment to users’ privacy.

“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” Apple said in a statement Tuesday.