CLOSINGS

These schools, businesses and other entities will be closed today and Thursday due to the extreme cold:

SCHOOLS

Mahoning County: Youngstown, Boardman, Canfield, Campbell, Lowellville, Cardinal Mooney, Ursuline, Poland, Struthers schools, Mahoning County High School, Sebring, Stambaugh Charter Academy, Valley Christian, Youngstown Academy of Excellence, Horizon Science Academy, St. Charles School, St. Christine School, closed today and Thursday; Austintown, Jackson-Milton, Leonard Kirtz, Springfield Local, South Range, West Branch, Western Reserve, closed today; Youngstown State and Kent State universities, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed today.

Trumbull County: Brookfield, Warren, Warren JFK, Champion, McDonald, closed today; Girard, Cortland, Lakeview, Howland, Joseph Badger, LaBrae, Liberty, Lordstown, Newton Falls, Niles, Fairhaven School, Bloomfield-Mespo, Hubbard, Mathews, McDonald, Maplewood, Southington, Weathersfield, closed today and Thursday.

Columbiana County: Beaver Local, Crestview, Columbiana, Leetonia, Lisbon, East Liverpool, East Palestine, Salem, Southern Local, United Local, closed today.

BUSINESSES, OTHERS

All races at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Austintown, canceled today.

OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, downtown Youngstown, closed today.

Mahoning County St. Vincent de Paul Society has closed these locations today: St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 252 E. Wood St., St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 317 Via Mount Carmel Ave., and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 221 Court St., all in Youngstown. They will reopen Thursday, weather permitting.

Curbside recycling normally scheduled for today has been canceled, the Recycling Division of Mahoning County announced. Affected customers will receive their next service Feb. 13. The drop-off service will be available at all sites.

Rich Center for Autism, closed today and Thursday.

Emergency numbers: Dominion Energy Ohio, 877-542-2630; FirstEnergy, 800-633-4766.

For updated closings, go to Vindy.com.