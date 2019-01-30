BUSINESS DIGEST

Food bank receives $15K from Gimbel

YOUNGSTOWN

The S.L. Gimbel Foundation awarded Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley $15,000 to purchase items to help feed those in need.

The food bank provides food to families, children and seniors in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties through a network of 160 hunger relief organizations including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and shelters for domestic violence.

“We are grateful to The S.L. Gimbel Foundation for this generous gift to procure much-needed food items that are not always available through donations or government commodities,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank. “This grant will go a long way in helping us fill nearly 13,000 requests for food assistance each week in the tri-county area.”

Valley businesses get government contracts

Two Mahoning Valley businesses have received contracts to provide services to the federal government.

Hunt Valve Co. Inc. dba Union Flonetics of Salem received $37,483 set aside for small business by the Defense Logistics Agency for safety-relief valves and an $89,136 contract for fluid pressure-regulating valves.

Salem-Republic Rubber Co. Inc., Sebring, won a $119,460 contract for air-duct hoses.

Chamber president to chair coalition

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber President and CEO James Dignan has been named chairman of the Ohio Metro Chambers Coalition, effective Jan. 1. The coalition comprises the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the eight largest metropolitan chambers of commerce in the state,

OBWC grants to help with workplace safety

Mill Creek MetroParks and The Home for the Aged have been awarded grants worth $31,334.25 and $7,422.69, respectively, from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for the purchase of equipment designed to reduce workplace injuries and illness. The grants are part of the $891,979 the OBWC awarded this year to 35 employers in 28 Ohio counties.

New sub shop to open

BOARDMAN

Firehouse Subs will open its first location in the Youngstown area today at 700 Boardman-Poland Road, Suite 2. The shop will operate seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Giveaways planned for new Plato’s Closet

NILES

Plato’s Closet is opening a new location in Niles on Thursday and will celebrate the event with a weekend of giveaways. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Prize winners will be drawn Sunday.

PG&E bankruptcy may cost wildfire victims

SAN FRANCISCO

Faced with potentially ruinous lawsuits over California’s recent wildfires, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in a move that could lead to higher bills for customers of the nation’s biggest utility and reduce the size of payouts to fire victims.

The Chapter 11 filing allows PG&E to continue operating while it puts its books in order. It was seen as a glimpse of the financial toll that could lie ahead for the industry because of climate change and could also jeopardize California’s ambitious program to switch entirely to renewable energy sources.

PG&E, which supplies natural gas and electricity to 16 million people in Northern and central California, cited hundreds of lawsuits over fires in 2017 and 2018 and tens of billions of dollars in potential liability when it announced it planned to file for bankruptcy.

Blazes include the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century – the one in November that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 15,000 homes in and around the town of Paradise. The cause is still under investigation, but suspicion fell on PG&E after it reported power line problems in the area around the time the fire broke out.

Last week, however, state investigators determined the company’s equipment was not to blame for the 2017 fire that killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 buildings in Northern California wine country, thus sparing PG&E from billions in liability.

PG&E said the bankruptcy will not affect electric or gas service and will allow for an “orderly, fair and expeditious resolution” of wildfire claims.

Consumer confidence falls to lowest level

Washington

U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month to its lowest reading in a year and a half, tested by the partial government shutdown and roiling financial markets. Still, consumer spirits remain robust by historic standards.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to 120.2 in January, down from 126.6 in December and the lowest level since July 2017.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both declined. Consumers’ expectations for the future dropped to the lowest point since October 2016.

The U.S. economy is healthy. Economic growth clocked in at a brisk 3.4 percent annual pace from July through September after surging 4.2 percent in the second quarter. At 3.9 percent, the unemployment rate is near its lowest level in five decades.

The U.S. stock market is steadier after wild gyrations and heavy losses late last year. Still there are worries. The Federal Reserve has gradually been raising interest rates. A government report issued Monday predict economic growth will slow as the effects of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts for businesses begin to drop off.

Global growth is sputtering, with the U.S.-China trade war threatening to disrupt global commerce.

Staff/wire reports