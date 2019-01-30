NEW CANCELLATIONS, CLOSURES | Latest updates will be posted here

YOUNGSTOWN — The Taft Promise Neighborhood office, 3025 South Ave., is closed today as a result of weather conditions. Community Legal Aid Services will not observe its weekly offices hours.

SALEM — The Salem Historical Society has canceled today's book signing with author Elisabeth Sayer. The new date and time will be Feb. 9 in conjunction with the Salem Second Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be in the Shaffer Building gift/book shop.