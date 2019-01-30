BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Greyson and Cynthia Nolder, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 28.
Jason and Erica Carter, Mineral Ridge, girl, Jan. 28.
Stephanie Flowers and Joshua Riera, East Liverpool, boy, Jan. 28.
Kaitlyn Dillon and Austin Smith, Salem, girl, Jan. 28.
James and Samantha Kiriazis, Cortland, girl, Jan. 28.
SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Ashli DePreta and Bryan Phillips, Sharon, girl, Jan. 21.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.