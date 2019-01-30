BREAKING: ARCTIC BLAST | YSU, Kent State cancel Thursday classes

BIRTHS


January 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Greyson and Cynthia Nolder, Youngstown, boy, Jan. 28.

Jason and Erica Carter, Mineral Ridge, girl, Jan. 28.

Stephanie Flowers and Joshua Riera, East Liverpool, boy, Jan. 28.

Kaitlyn Dillon and Austin Smith, Salem, girl, Jan. 28.

James and Samantha Kiriazis, Cortland, girl, Jan. 28.

SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Ashli DePreta and Bryan Phillips, Sharon, girl, Jan. 21.

