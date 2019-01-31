All Pat Catan's crafts stores closing

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Pat Catan’s, which sells retail arts and crafts, will close all 36 of its stores – including four in the area – during the fourth quarter of this year, according to Michaels, which purchased the stores in February 2016.

Pat Catan’s operates stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. Locally, there are stores in Austintown, Boardman, Warren and Hermitage, Pa.

When Michaels purchased Pat Catan’s nearly three years ago, the company said it would keep the stores open.

But “the Pat Catan’s retail business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds,” said Chuck Rubin, the company’s chairman and CEO in a statement.

