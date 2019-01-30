Agenda Thursday

Columbiana County Board of Elections, 1 p.m., 7989 Dickey Drive Suite 3, Lisbon.

Girard planning commission, special meeting, 3 p.m., mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Salem school board, finance committee meeting, noon, administration office, 1226 E. State St.

West Branch school board, work session, 6 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., media room, West Branch High School, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

