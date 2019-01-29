Warren woman arraigned on child-endangering charge

WARREN — Elisa R. Elliott, 29, of Peace Avenue Northwest, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on one count of child endangering after her 5-year-old daughter woke up in her family’s van in the parking lot outside her home Monday and was unable to find her mother.

Elliott pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

A neighbor called 911 about 8 a.m. Monday after hearing the child yelling outside and pounding on an apartment door. The girl told the woman she was cold and “trying to find her mom” but didn’t know where she lived. The woman gave the girl a blanket and cared for her until police arrived.

Elliott told police she, her friend and her six children came home about 3 a.m. Monday from a trip to Columbus, and she thought all the children got out of the van, but she missed one. Elliott was taken to Trumbull County jail on Monday.