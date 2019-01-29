VIDEO | Bertram de Souza talks Lordstown, Camp Ravenna jobs and city snow struggles


January 29, 2019 at 1:17p.m.

story tease

Editorial Page Editor Bertram de Souza has been speaking out on Valley issues for 40 years.

Of late, we've been tinkering with hearing those opinions over a cup of coffee and a video camera.

Click here for the latest sitdown with Bertram talking with Vindy Editor Todd Franko.

This time around, we discuss the next challenges for Lordstown, new life possibly for former Camp Ravenna (now called Camp Garfield), Youngstown's ability to manage snow removal, and George Will's drubbing of President Trump.

Click here for the December edition.

