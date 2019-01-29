Trump confidant Roger Stone pleads not guilty to charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump confidant Roger Stone today pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to Congress, obstruction in Russia probe.

Stone appeared for his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Washington after spending the weekend blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's case against him as politically motivated.

The self-proclaimed dirty trickster was arrested last week during a pre-dawn raid at his Florida home. He is charged in a seven-count indictment with obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering. Prosecutors say he lied about the contents of his discussions with the Trump campaign involving WikiLeaks and hacked material damaging to Hillary Clinton that the anti-secrecy group released during the 2016 campaign.

Stone is also accused of corruptly influencing the testimony of another witness.