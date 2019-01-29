Tool & Die tax credit

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a job-creation tax credit for Youngstown Tool & Die Co., which is expanding in the city and creating 60 new full-time jobs.

The company will generate $2.5 million in new annual payroll and retain $2 million in current payroll as a result of the project.

The company employs about 43 people at its 1261 Poland Ave. location. It provides custom designed aluminium extrusion dies.

Youngstown Tool & Die officials said last year they wanted to spend at least $13 million to construct a new building, add equipment and hire additional employees.

Chari-Tees raises $5K+ for nonprofits

YOUNGSTOWN

Chari-Tees, a division of Youngstown Clothing Co., recently closed out its first year with more than $5,000 raised for local nonprofits.

That includes a partnership between Chari-Tees and White House Fruit Farm, which brought in $2,231 for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Chari-Tees also partnered with Handel’s Ice Cream, with proceeds supporting the Freedom Warrior Charity Fund, which assists local veterans in need. In addition, a portion of sales from Youngstown Clothing Co.’s Zombie Raccoons shirts went to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Fed likely to keep rates unchanged

WASHINGTON

Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to refer this week to a word he’s been using to describe the Federal Reserve’s latest approach to interest rates: “Patient.”

With pressures on the U.S. economy rising – a global slowdown, a trade war with China, slowing corporate earnings, a nervous stock market – the Powell Fed has been signaling that it’s in no hurry to resume raising rates after having done so four times in 2018. And with inflation remaining tame, the rationale to tighten credit has become less compelling.

When its latest policy meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is expected to keep its key short-term rate unchanged at a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. Its benchmark rate influences many loan rates for businesses and consumers, including mortgages.

Houston police: 5 cops injured in shooting, 2 suspects dead

HOUSTON

Two suspects are dead after a shooting Monday that injured five Houston police officers, including four who were hit by gunfire as they attempted to serve a search warrant at a home where drug selling was suspected, the police chief said.

A group of about a dozen officers with the Houston Police Department’s narcotics unit were attempting to serve the warrant when they forced open the home’s front door and immediately faced gunfire from one or two individuals, said Police Chief Art Acevedo.

It was not immediately known how many officers returned fire but the two suspects were later found dead after SWAT officers used two robots to go into the home and determine that it was safe to enter after the gunfire stopped. Four officers were shot, with two being hit in the neck. A fifth officer suffered a knee injury during the shooting.

Staff/wire reports