Security camera installation completed in downtown Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County and Warren officials came together on Harmon Street on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a security-camera project they expect to improve safety.

They stood under one of three telephone poles along Harmon Street holding cameras that are wired to equipment in the nearby county administration building.

Harmon Street is the location of a free county parking lot that holds about 300 vehicles.

Commissioner Dan Polivka said the cameras will become an “eyewitness” to every crime committed within view of the devices.

Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said the cameras should discourage thieves from victimizing people in that area. And if a crime does occur, the cameras should help solve it quickly.

