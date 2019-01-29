New snow, ice routes

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s street department is working with Youngstown State University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics to study the city’s current snow and ice removal routes.

The routes haven’t been updated in more than 30 years, and at least 20 roads have been closed in the past decade, said Kevin Flinn, the city’s commissioner of buildings and grounds.

Thomas Wakefield, chairman of the YSU department, and students in his Topics in Mathematical Modeling will examine the routes over the next semester and new routes will be ready for next fall, Flinn said.

“Although these new snow routes may not be ready for this winter season, they will be very beneficial to the city for years to come,” Flinn said.

Child-sex-assault case

YOUNGSTOWN

A Campbell man who pleaded guilty last month to sexually assaulting a child will spend five years behind bars.

Edwin Molina, 55, of Devitt Avenue, was indicted in May 2017 on counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. He entered an Alford plea – where defendants plead guilty but do not admit to the crime – last month to one downgraded sexual battery count and one gross sexual imposition count. His remaining rape and imposition charges were dropped.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Molina last week.

Molina was accused of repeatedly abusing a girl who is now 14, according to Campbell police.

Mathews resource officer is arrested

VIENNA

Mathews schools resource officer Michael Sheehy was arrested Monday evening on charges of theft in office, possessing criminal tools and another charge of theft, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Sheehy had been placed on administrative leave Jan. 14. Sheehy was booked in the Trumbull County jail.

Shadyside Drive parking ban adopted

BOARDMAN

Township trustees on Monday adopted a parking ban on the hydrant side of Shadyside Drive based on input from the fire and road departments and residents.

The ban will be effective between Southern Boulevard and the dead end.

“Many many times my garbage couldn’t even get picked up. I’m concerned for the fire department as well as the ambulance getting up the street,” said Patricia Burke, a resident of Shadyside Drive.

A parking ban for the hydrant side of Clifton Drive was also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting but was tabled pending further discussion.

Panel: Reappoint Betras

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s executive committee unanimously voted to recommend the reappointment of party Chairman David Betras to the county board of elections.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is expected to approve the committee’s recommendation.

Drug-trafficking charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A West Side man was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of trafficking in drugs after police found two large bags of suspected marijuana, sandwich bags, a scale and a small bag of suspected marijuana in a car he was driving about 4 p.m. Sunday at North Garland Avenue and State Street on the East Side.

Reports said officers pulled over a car driven by Howard Will, 38, of South Portland Avenue, for cutting through a parking lot. Police searched the car after smelling marijuana inside while talking to Will. The drugs and paraphernalia were found in the center console.

3 arrested; tried to flee

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said two men and a juvenile who were in a car early Saturday spinning circles in a South Avenue parking lot in front of police were arrested after all three tried to run away.

The driver, Reynaldo Hernandez, 18, of Youngstown, was caught after he stopped the car on an Interstate 680 ramp and tried to run but was tackled by an officer.

Bryan Veldez, 19, also of Youngstown, was arrested by an officer at South and Dickson avenues after a foot chase. The juvenile was found at Gibson Street and Mabel Avenue after someone alerted police, reports said.

Hernandez and Veldez were both taken to the Mahoning County jail. Reports did not say where the juvenile was taken.

Held without bond

YOUNGSTOWN

Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court Monday ordered Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, who is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault in a Dec. 30 shooting at a Williamson Avenue club, held without bond in Mahoning County jail until a preliminary hearing can be held.

Jordan fled to Puerto Rico but surrendered there when he found out he was wanted for the shooting that killed Bobby Gonzalez Torres, 30. U.S. Marshals bought Jordan back from Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Jordan’s attorney, Tom Zena, said he did not want to argue bond until the preliminary hearing because he doesn’t yet know the details of the case.

Homes evacuated

BROOKFIELD

Ten homes were evacuated at 9:31 a.m. Monday at the corner of Bedford and Stewart-Sharon Roads after a construction company installing a sewer line hit a 4-inch natural-gas main, rupturing it.

Eastern Natural Gas had the line sealed off about 11 a.m., and the residents were allowed to return to their homes, said Lt. Nick Cresanto of the Brookfield Fire Department. No one was injured.

Man steals coins, cash

AUSTINTOWN

An unidentified man stole about $8,700 in rare coins and cash from an elderly Kleber Avenue couple Friday evening, after being let into their home under the guise of a utility worker.

The 89-year-old husband had just left the home to get takeout when the man knocked on the back door of the home, according to a township police report. He told the man’s 86-year-old wife he “needed to check the cold water to make sure everything was OK.”

The woman let him in, then went into a bathroom to repeatedly turn a faucet on and off, “until he told her to stop,” the report states. The man soon left after assuring the woman the water was “working fine.”

The couple later discovered cash and a coin collection valued at about $8,000 missing from the home. The woman was unable to describe the man’s appearance.

Misuse of 911 system

WARREN

Henry A. Provitt, 58, of Roosevelt Street Northwest, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on misdemeanor misuse of the 911 system after police say he made a 911 call Saturday night alleging an employee of a North Park Avenue business pulled a gun on him.

Provitt told the 911 operator police had “five minutes to respond.” Provitt called back and said he had called the NAACP, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and other people. The 911 center said Provitt was not cooperative with them on the phone.

When police spoke with employees, they said Provitt was there, but nothing happened and his story was fabricated.

Police found Provitt, who police said has a history of calling 911 for false claims, walking to his home. He was arrested. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $100 bond.

Nude pics, videos posted

WARREN

Police received several complaints over the weekend regarding allegations someone had posted nude photos or videos of someone on social media or on a cellphone.

A city woman called police Friday afternoon after her daughter, 12, started communicating with a man on the social media site Instagram and asking if he could “see” her. The girl said no because she was only 12. As officers arrived, the man sent an inappropriate photo to the girl. No arrest was made.

Also Friday afternoon, a city woman reported her husband started posting nude photos and videos of her on social media earlier this month using a fake account. He also sent “incriminating sexual videos of her” and the suspect together on Facebook, a police report says.

Also Friday afternoon, a city woman reported her ex-boyfriend was posting inappropriate photos and videos of her on his Facebook page. She said she reported him to Facebook. The images disappeared from the site but later reappeared.

Child has chemical burns

WARREN

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon allegation that a city child about a year old suffered an unknown injury as a result of chemical burns. A detective responded to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman to investigate.

Sentenced in drug case

WARREN

James B. Jordan III, 33, of Holland Avenue, Youngstown, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to cocaine possession with a specification of being a major drug offender. Jordan was scheduled for trial Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, but after jury selection began, he agreed to plead guilty to the charge, and Judge Ronald Rice sentenced him.

Warren police charged Jordan after responding to a call about suspicious activity May 17 at an abandoned house in the 800 block of Kenmore Street Southeast. They saw Jordan throwing a clear plastic bag out of a car in the driveway. The bag contained 138 grams of cocaine, a quantity that raises the level of the crime to a felony and a designation as a “major drug offender.”

Nurses get ‘white coats’

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 100 sophomore nursing students at Youngstown State University received their “white coats” during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus. The fourth annual ceremony is sponsored by Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and the Blackann and Sweeney families.

The ceremony signifies the transition to clinical learning as students begin their clinical experiences caring for patients in long-term care facilities and in local hospitals – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Nutritionist to speak

YOUNGSTOWN

Nancy Clark, an internationally respected sports nutritionist, weight coach, nutrition author and workshop leader, will give a free public presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on the Youngstown State University campus. Her talk is presented by the YSU Department of Kinesiology and Sport Science.

Clark is a registered dietitian who specializes in nutrition for performance, health and the nutritional management of eating disorders.

Math 24 Competition

CAMPBELL

Campbell Elementary & Middle School, 2002 Community Circle, will host the Mahoning Countywide Math 24 Competition for the fifth year at 6 p.m. today. Each participating school district is bringing several groups of students from grades four to eight to compete in a series of math challenges.

The Math 24 Challenge is a tournament-style competition organized around the “24 Game.” The game objective is to use math equations to get to 24 from the numbers provided. More than 250 students from several county schools have prepared in class and formed teams to compete.

Parents and family members are invited to attend in support of the students as they compete for prizes.

New trial date set

COLUMBUS

The trial of Anthony J. Pardon, 53, who is accused of killing Warren native Rachel Anderson, has been pushed back from April 5 to Aug. 16. The new trial date was set Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Pardon, of Columbus, could get the death penalty if he’s convicted. Pardon is accused of raping and killing Anderson, 24, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate who was working at a Columbus funeral home when she was killed Jan. 29, 2018.