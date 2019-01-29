Monster truck tickets in exchange for school supplies

YOUNGSTOWN — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour will arrive at Covelli Centre for shows Friday and Saturday, and before that it have a meet-and-greet and school supply donation drive to benefit the United Way’s Success After 6 program.

Children and monster truck fans can come to the Covelli box office Wednesday – which will likely be a snow day – between 3 and 5 p.m. For each donation of school supplies, a free ticket voucher for the Friday Monster Truck show will be awarded (limit two vouchers per household), on a first-come first-served basis.

The vouchers can be redeemed at the box office.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet a driver and get up close with a monster truck.

The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is celebrating its centennial this year.

School supply donations can include crayons, markers, colored pencils, regular pencils, erasers, glue sticks, glue, construction paper and disinfectant wipes.