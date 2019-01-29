UPDATE | School resource officer accused of taking AR-15s, cash

VIENNA — Mathews School Resource Officer Michael Sheehy, 32, took two AR-15 rifles from the Vienna Police Department without the department’s consent, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Girard Municipal Court.

The two guns are worth $2,400, according to the complaint.

He also used a "lockout kit" to break into a police vehicle and removed $700 from the vehicle, the complaint says.

Sheehy was released from the Trumbull County Jail this afternoon.

Sheehy was arrested Monday night on charges of theft in office, theft and possessing criminal tools. He had been on leave from Mathews schools for more than two weeks following an investigation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation told The Vindicator it can’t comment on the investigation as the criminal prosecution is still pending.

Sheehy’s $15,000 bond was paid at Girard Municipal Court this afternoon. He is scheduled to appear back at court Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com