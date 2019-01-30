HomeGoods engineers reworking plans after cul de sac denial

LORDSTOWN

Village council’s 3-2 vote Jan. 22 against approving a cul-de-sac for Hallock Young Road as part of the TJX/HomeGoods warehouse project has sent HomeGoods engineers back to the drawing board.

But tonight, Mark Walker, HomeGoods' vice president of real estate, needed some guidance from council as to what plans to put on the drawing board.

So did Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill, who focused much of his attention at Tuesday’s village planning commission meeting on council members Karen Jones, Robert Bond and Lamar Liming, the three who voted against the cul-de-sac.

When the 80-minute discussion ended, it was agreed that instead of a cul-de-sac, HomeGoods would redesign Hallock-Young to be a through-road.

The planning commission voted unanimously Jan. 14 to recommend the cul-de-sac to council, but members expressed their willingness Tuesday to change their recommendation if it would decide the issue one way or the other and allow HomeGoods to meet its March 1 construction goal.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.