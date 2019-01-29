Agenda Wednesday


January 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Lowellville Village Council, finance committee, 6:30, council chambers, 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

McDonald school board, work session followed by special meeting, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald Village Planning Commission, 6 p.m., community room, 451 Ohio Ave.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

