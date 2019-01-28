YSU to study Youngstown's snow and ice removal routes

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s street department is working with Youngstown State University’s Department of Mathematics and Statistics to study the city’s current snow and ice removal routes.

The routes haven’t been updated in more than 30 years and at least 20 roads have been closed in the past decade, said Kevin Flinn, the city’s commissioner of buildings and grounds.

Thomas Wakefield, chairman of the YSU department, and students in his Topics in Mathematical Modeling will examine the routes over the next semester and new routes will be ready for next fall, Flinn said.

“Although these new snow routes may not be ready for this winter season, they will be very beneficial to the city for years to come,” Flinn said.