YPD arrests trio doing 'doughnuts' in parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said two men and a juvenile who were in a car early Saturday morning spinning circles – commonly called "doughnuts" – in a South Avenue parking lot in front of police were arrested after all three tried to run away.

The driver of the car, Reynaldo Hernandez, 18, of Youngstown, was caught after he stopped the car on an Interstate 680 ramp and tried to run but was tackled by an officer.

Bryan Veldez, 19, also of Youngstown, was arrested by an officer at South and Dickson avenues following a foot chase. The juvenile was found at Gibson Street and Mabel Avenue after someone alerted police, reports said.

Hernandez and Veldez were both taken to the Mahoning County jail. Reports did not say where the juvenile was taken.