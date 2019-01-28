Youngstown man sentenced to prison for cocaine possession in Warren

WARREN — James B. Jordan III, 33, of Holland Avenue, Youngstown was sentenced to six years in prison today after pleading guilty to cocaine possession with a specification of being a major drug offender.

Jordan was scheduled for trial today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, but after jury selection began, heagreed to plead guilty to the charge, and Judge Ronald Rice sentenced him.

Warren police charged Jordan after responding to a call about suspicious activity May 17 at an abandoned house in the 800 block of Kenmore Street Southeast. They saw Jordan throwing a clear plastic bag out of a car in the driveway.

The bag contained 138 grams of cocaine, a quantity that raises the level of the crime to a felony and a designation as a “major drug offender.”