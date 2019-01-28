TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Courtney N.A. Osborne, 32, and Adam F. English, 37, both of Newton Falls.

Lauren E. Baumgarner, 20, and Zachary T. Seidner, 22, both of Newton Falls.

Michael T. Long, 31, and Ashley A. Rios, 31, both of Niles.

Taylor B. Ward, 25, and Johnathan R. Cunningham, 27, both of Girard.

Sandie E. Bianconi, 50, and Richard L. Thomas, 68, both of Niles.

Robert C. Harkins, 44, and Tricia L. Worrell, 44, both of Girard.

Madalyn B. Koerber, 23, of Hermitage, Pa., and Maurice E. Leonard, 21, of Masury.

Elyse M. Hawout, 30, and Cody S. Fincham, 29, both of Leavittsburg.

Dissolutions granted

Amanda L. Richmond and Joshua T. Richmond.

Rachael Duffey and Thomas Duffey Sr.

Kenneth A. Severt and Martha J. Severt.

Amber B. Fink and William T. Fink.

Gregory Potts Jr. and Kimberly Potts.

Corbin M. Hartill and Kristee M. Hartill.

Mickey L. Saum and Pamela S. Baxter.

Divorces granted

Erin Waldron v. Donald Waldron.

Erin A. Thorne v. Jason A. Thorne.

Patty L. Morales v. Samuel R. Morales.

Todd J. Brzezinski v. Joanne E. Brzezinski.

Shirley J. Billings v. Livston T. Billings.

Marie Conley v. John S. Conley.

Wesley Washington v. Marie Washington.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Junior Justice et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Christopher M. Alverson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brandi Nichols et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael A. Foreback et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Christian M. Eldridge et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Perreman LLC et al, foreclosure (2).

Huntington National Bank v. Pearl T. Keleman et al, foreclosure.

Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Faith M. Swegan et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shirley Pisano et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Robert W. Stroup II et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Tiffany D. Spelich et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Robert M. Walley et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David R. McCrystal et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Donna Major et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. WMC Management LLC et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary E. Ross et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elwood Garland et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gary R. Gibson Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. George P. Goranitis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Peter G. Goranitis et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David A. Hipple et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robin L. Bufwack et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Edward J. Sersich III et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Duane W. Schmidt et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Milton Henderson et al, foreclosure.

Meikenjar LLC v. Joseph E. Nuskievicz et al, other civil.

Pelineo Properties Limited v. Dinosaur Properties LLC et al, other civil.

Sarah Fannon v. Christopher L. Lewis et al, other civil.

UH Geauga Regional Hospital v. Noah Edwards, other civil.

Sabria H. Abdul Aziz v. Ophelia Williams et al, other civil.

PCA Acquisitions V LLC v. Dale Lewis, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Candice Overton, other civil.

Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Gregory Chaplin, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Daniel R. McMahon, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kelly S. Tracy, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James McIntosh, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gary D. Clapp, other civil.

American Express National Bank v. William Dragojevic, other civil.

City of Girard v. Taunya R. Brady, other civil.

Annalisa Borchardt et al v. Forest River Inc. et al, other civil.

Tabatha L. Click et al v. Christina D. McCartney et al, other civil.

Patrick P. Cunning Esq. v. Windsor House Inc. et al, other civil.

Taylor J. Hunt v. Amanda Kennedy, other civil.

Marion Plaza Inc. v. Meldeedee LLC, other civil.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. R&D Business Ventures Inc., other civil.

Diana Lininger v. Donna Boyd et al, other torts.

Joseph Martin v. NAO Lordstown Assembly GM et al, workers’ compensation.

Tracey I. Coe v. Pilot Travel Centers LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Cheryl D. Papalios v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Marta Swauger v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. American National Glass and Architectural Metal LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. LMS Services Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and Data Com Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Army & Navy Union Garrison 0252 Leonard Holloway, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. American Steel & Alloys LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Eric Buente, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Martha A. Centafanti, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lisa Chalker, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matthew Cota, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ryan P. Davis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Debra Pochiro et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. John Graham, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Preston J. Mays et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Shannon G. Nicholas, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. NNHLS LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Quikey Computer Systems Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Douglas N. Romo, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Albert Rosenberg, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sawtelle Tree Service, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sheppard of All God’s Children Day Care, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Stephen D. Dubasik, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Danielle Stevens, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jeffrey A. Taylor et al,, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Shop on Liberty Street LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Victoria Hall Inc., money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Vienna Center Beverage Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Zachary S. Ameara, money.

Palisades Collection LLC v. Brian J. Cole, money.

FIA Card Services NA v. Connie J. Raymond, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Richard Chapman, money.

Synchrony Bank v. Joe Meyers, money.

Huntington National Bank v. Stephen J. Palac Jr., money.

Autovest LLC v. Kenneth Lewis, money.

Matrix Acquisitions LLC v. Joel Bonner, money.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Toni Scott et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Dana L. Metz, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Albert L. King et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Valerie L. Powell, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Jimmie Giuliani, money.

Sharon Regional Health v. Lisa Phillips, money (2).