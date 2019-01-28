S.L. Gimbel Foundation donates $15K to Second Harvest food bank

YOUNGSTOWN — The S.L. Gimbel Foundation awarded the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley $15,000 to purchase needed food items to help feed those in need.



The food bank provides food to families, children and seniors in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties through a network of 160 hunger relief organizations including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and shelters for domestic violence.

“We are grateful to The S. L. Gimbel Foundation for this generous gift to procure much-needed food items that are not always available through donations or government commodities,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank. “This grant will go a long way in helping us fill nearly 13,000 requests for food assistance each week in the tri-county area.”