Perdue Food recalls some chicken products

WASHINGTON — Perdue Foods LLC of Bridgewater, Va., is recalling about 16,011 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken nugget items were produced on Jan. 10. These products are subject to recall:

• 12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.