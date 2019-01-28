Man reports being beaten and robbed in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A man reported he was assaulted and robbed in his Oakley Avenue home Saturday night, according to police reports.

The victim told police he heard someone knocking on his door and opened it. The suspect struck the victim, grabbed his wallet and ran, the reports said.

The victim described the suspect as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and brown leather coat.

Police observed a cut on the victim’s eye.