Laid-off Vista Window employees sue after closure

YOUNGSTOWN — Former employees of Vista Window Company LLC have filed a class-action lawsuit against the Lordstown window-maker for failing to signal the “faltering” company’s abrupt shuttering earlier this month.

The company laid off 87 employees, the majority of which were production workers, when its 1701 Henn Parkway plant suddenly closed Jan. 14.

Though a civil complaint against Vista and its co-owner Maine-based Paradigm Operating Company LLC filed Friday in U.S. Northern District Court claims the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires the company to submit notices of mass layoffs at least 60 days in advance. Vista’s notice was filed the day of the plant’s closure.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages in the form of 60 days worth of pay and benefits, to which they are entitled under the WARN Act, the complaint states.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com