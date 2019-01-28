Judge orders man charged in Dec. 30 shooting held without bond

YOUNGSTOWN — Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court today ordered Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, who is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault for a Dec. 30 shooting at a Williamson Avenue club, be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Jordan fled to Puerto Rico but turned himself in there when he found out he was wanted for the shooting that killed Bobby Gonzalez Torres, 30.

U.S. Marshals bought Jordan back from Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Jordan's attorney, Tom Zena, said he did not want to argue bond until the preliminary hearing because he doesn't yet know the details of the case.