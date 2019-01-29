Girard plans to remodel the city gym

GIRARD

City council plans to remodel the city gym, which is attached to the city building and is used for sports and some city school extracurricular programs. Council introduced legislation Monday to hire an architect to assess the gym.

“It’s long overdue and we know that,” Mayor James Melfi said. “Not many cities have a city gym ... it does stay very busy so we’d like to bring it up to speed.”

Melfi said the gym needs a new roof and could use new plaster and paint. He said he hopes the architect can find a way to bring natural lighting back to the gym.

Council members Fran Wilson and William Ryser suggested that the Liberty Park pavilion and some other spots of the park may require attention as well.

Melfi agreed the pavilion needs roof maintenance and new lighting. He said it should be evaluated in the coming months but with a limited recreational budget the gym should be prioritized.