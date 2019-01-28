City police discover gun after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun late Saturday evening after a car they tried to pull over turned into a drive on the South Side.

Officers spotted a car about 8:05 p.m. driven by Darius Dates, 19, of East Dewey Avenue, that failed to stop for a stop sign. Reports said Dates failed to stop and instead turned into a drive in the 300 block of East Boston Avenue, almost hitting another car.

As police talked to Dates his seat was moved as far back as it could go, reports said, and when it was found that Dates has no license he was ordered out of the car and it was searched.

Under the seat police found a loaded 9mm handgun within reach of a backseat passenger, Nelson Elliot Clark III, 25, of North Bon Air Avenue, who was then arrested on weapons charges.

As police were taking Clark to the Mahoning County jail, he was squirming in the back of a cruiser and when he arrived police and deputies found white powder on his pants.

Afterward, the officer searched the cruiser and found a bag of pills in a hole in the seat, which added charges of possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, reports said.