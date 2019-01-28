Chari-Tees raises more than $5K for local nonprofits

YOUNGSTOWN — Chari-Tees, a division of Youngstown Clothing Co., recently closed out its first year with more than $5,000 raised for local nonprofits.

That includes a partnership between Chari-Tees and White House Fruit Farm, which brought in $2,231 for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Chari-Tees also partnered with Handel’s Ice Cream with proceeds supporting the Freedom Warrior Charity Fund, which assists local veterans in need. In addition, a portion of sales from Youngstown Clothing Co.’s Zombie Raccoons shirts went to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.