Campbell man sent to prison for beating a child

YOUNGSTOWN — A Campbell man who pleaded guilty last month to sexually assaulting a child will spend five years behind bars.

Edwin Molina, 55, of Devitt Avenue, was indicted in May 2017 on counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

He entered an Alford plea – where defendants plead guilty but do not admit to the crime – last month to one downgraded sexual battery count and one gross sexual imposition count. His remaining rape and imposition charges were dropped.

Judge John Durkin of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Molina last week to prison.

He was accused of repeatedly abusing a girl who is now 14, according to Campbell police.