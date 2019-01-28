BUM DEALER | Deputies find drugs hidden inside suspect

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who hid drugs in his buttocks also had $1,620 cash on him.

Louis Burley, 31, of Hunter Avenue, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on drug trafficking and illegal conveyance charges after he was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at Market Street and Hylda Avenue after a car he was driving was pulled over for driving without headlights.

Police smelled marijuana and called in police dog Majo, who helped officers find a backpack inside the car Burley was driving that had the cash and two large bags of marijuana.

When he was booked into the Mahoning County jail Saturday evening, deputies found pills and marijuana in his buttocks.