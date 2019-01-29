Boardman OKs parking ban on the hydrant side of Shadyside Drive

BOARDMAN

Township trustees on Monday adopted a parking ban on the hydrant side of Shadyside Drive based on input from the fire and road departments and residents.

The ban will be effective between Southern Boulevard and the dead end.

“Many many times my garbage couldn’t even get picked up. I’m concerned for the fire department as well as the ambulance getting up the street,” said Patricia Burke, a resident of Shadyside Drive.

A parking ban for the hydrant side of Clifton Drive was also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting but was tabled pending further discussion.