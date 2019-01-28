Antique-car buffs invited to open house

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club will host an open house at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive.

There will be historical information available about the club, and members will talk about their experiences. Activities planned for the year also will be discussed. The purpose of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club is to promote, educate and encourage the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of antique vehicles and related material.

Anyone interested in antique cars, street rods, rat rods or tuners is invited to attend. Meetings take place the first Saturday of the month. The club also sponsors the Tuesday Night Cruise, which will take place every Tuesday night starting in May at the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 Meridian Road. For information, contact Amy at amysuszynski@yahoo.com or call 330-716-3974.

Donate for homeless

YOUNGSTOWN

Turning Gears is partnering with Youngstown Blue Coats to Stuff the Bus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. The bus will be parked in front of Turning Gears, 3622 Belmont Ave., Suite 8.

Items needed include new or gently used gloves, scarves, hats, shoes, boots, winter coats, sleeping bags, raincoats and Walmart or Giant Eagle gift cards. These items are for adults only; children’s items will not be accepted. All donations will be distributed to the homeless population. Contact Mary Ann Thompson at 330-240-4996 with questions.

Free dental care set

GIRARD

Dentists and dental hygienists will provide free dental care for kids who aren’t covered by dental insurance for “Give Kids a Smile” Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at 26 E. Wilson Ave. The event is being hosted by dentist Paul Bertolasio, and there will be six dentists and multiple dental hygienists available to provide exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions.

For details and to make an appointment, call 330-545-2000 or 330-545-3243.

Creative-writing seminar set in Warren

WARREN

Beautiful Whirl’d, 1022, 141A W. Market St., will host “Good Ways to Write Badly,” a free creative-writing seminar from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. For information, call 330-989-2016.