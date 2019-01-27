BUSINESS DIGEST || Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference

WE conference

WARREN

Tickets are on sale through Feb. 4 for the Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference hosted by YWCA Mahoning Valley and Youngstown Business Incubator from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the YWCA’s Warren location, 375 N. Park Ave.

Women in any stage of the entrepreneurship journey, from idea to product, can get insight on how to build, grow, and find success in their business as they network with other women, connect with resources, and learn from successful area entrepreneurs.

Speakers are Deanna Fusillo, founder of Sassy Girl Media LLC and The Startup Circle; Helen Muga, professor of engineering at Baldwin Wallace University and founder of Pacific Water; Marisa Sergi, founder and CEO of RedHead Wine; and Carmella Williams, director of diversity and inclusion at YBI and founder of Carmella Marie Inc.

Tickets are $5 per person and are available online at www.ywcaybi2019.eventbrite.com or by calling at 330-746-6361, ext. 112.

Hoffmann’s Lures now in Mercer

LAKEVIEW, Ohio

Hofmann’s Lures Inc. has been acquired by The Dunbar family and will now be operated out of Greenville, Pa., in Mercer County.

The Dunbars plan to expand the brand by adding freshwater “Cougar Claw” and saltwater products in the spring and summer of this year. Hofmann’s Lures has been in the fishing-lure industry since 1952.

Horst honored

COLUMBIANA

Raymond Horst, owner of Das Dutch Haus Restaurant, was recognized by the Ohio Restaurant Association as an Outstanding Restaurateur, at the 2019 Annual ORA Industry Awards Celebration in Columbus.

Das Dutch Haus Restaurant, Bakery and Gift Shop recognized as one of the Best Small-Town Restaurants in America and in Ohio.

Opening in 1982, the restaurant now has seating for 450 guests, employs nearly 180 people and is known for one of the best breakfast and salad bars in the area.

Pa. businessman lauded

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Local apple farmer and business owner Steven Johnston of Apple Castle was chosen as an inaugural member of the Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40. The honorees represent a broad spectrum of agriculture industry professionals.