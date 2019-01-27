MILESTONES | YSU professor chosen for state art award

MILESTONES

AWARDS

YSU professor chosen for state art award

RJ Thompson, a tenured assistant professor of graphic and interactive design in the Department of Art at Youngstown State University, was chosen for the Community Development & Participation state art award.

Thompson is one of nine winners that have been selected to receive awards at the 2019 Arts Day & Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio luncheon and ceremony May 15. The event will take place at noon at the Columbus Athenaeum in downtown Columbus.

5 MCCTC students win statewide competition

Five junior students in the creative arts and design program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield won a statewide multimedia contest conducted by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission for their video reflection on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The contest was intended to encourage students to reflect upon Dr. King’s life, philosophy and impact on the Civil Rights Movement and present-day America.

The students are Anni McCabe, Liberty High School, Anna Chahine and Julianna Schuld, Canfield High School, Brianna Rotunno, Lowellville High School, and Avery Sandy, Poland Seminary High School.

The video can be viewed on YouTube or at www.mahoningctc.com.

GRADUATION

Local students recently awarded bachelor’s degrees unless otherwise noted:

WINTHROP UNIVERSITY, Rock Hill, S.C.

Warren: Morgan Preston, sociology.

