Horst honored

COLUMBIANA

Raymond Horst, owner of Das Dutch Haus Restaurant, was recognized by the Ohio Restaurant Association as an Outstanding Restaurateur, at the 2019 Annual ORA Industry Awards Celebration in Columbus.

Das Dutch Haus Restaurant, Bakery and Gift Shop recognized as one of the Best Small-Town Restaurants in America and in Ohio.

Opening in 1982, the restaurant now has seating for 450 guests, employs nearly 180 people and is known for one of the best breakfast and salad bars in the area.