LAKEVIEW, Ohio

Hofmann’s Lures Inc. has been acquired by The Dunbar family and will now be operated out of Greenville, Pa., in Mercer County.

The Dunbars plan to expand the brand by adding freshwater “Cougar Claw” and saltwater products in the spring and summer of this year. Hofmann’s Lures has been in the fishing-lure industry since 1952.