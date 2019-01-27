Butler board chief defends rescinding Rockwell deal with Boy Scouts

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

Butler Institute of American Art Board of Trustees carried out its responsibility to protect the museum’s interests when it voted overwhelmingly to delay any arrangement with the Boy Scouts of America involving its art collection.

“It is hoped this statement will provide some additional insight from the perspective of the Butler’s board of trustees,” said its president, Thomas J. Cavalier.

“Historically, the Butler’s board of trustees does not discuss private board deliberations outside of the boardroom. However, given the publicity surrounding the board’s decision to delay its previously agreed upon arrangement with the BSA’s Norman Rockwell collection and numerous other works of art by lesser-known artists, we find it necessary to respond and help clarify the board’s position,” Cavalier said.

The board’s vote to table the deal to bring the $130 million collection, including about 70 Norman Rockwell works of art, was apparently triggered by a report published Dec. 12, 2018, in The Wall Street Journal that said BSA is considering bankruptcy partially because of costs from lawsuits over sex-abuse allegations.

Cavalier’s statement said the news that BSA is considering an attempt to protect its assets by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy “raised a red flag.”

The concern is that if Butler sent $100,000 to BSA and it did end up in bankruptcy, Butler would have a difficult time recovering its funds; and if the Butler took possession of the paintings, it might have to send them back because they are an asset of BSA.

However, Ned Gold, a Butler trustee, believes the deal to bring the art work to Butler’s Howland facility could still be saved.

Gold said the board voted to table the deal because it is concerned people would not donate to the museum because the Boy Scouts own it.

“The BSA isn’t going to wait a year, and we’re going to lose a $130-million collection that would bring people from all over this part of the country. The benefits to be reaped are immense,” said Gold, who said he hopes to call an emergency board meeting to reverse the decision.

“The Butler trustees discussed at length the pros and cons of the arrangement with the BSA, including all that would be involved with a possible quick return of over 300 paintings and the burden it would place on our staff given all the activities being planned for the Butler’s 100th Anniversary this year. The Butler board of trustees carried out its fiduciary responsibility to protect the interests of the Butler and voted overwhelmingly to delay any arrangement with the BSA involving their art collection at this time,” Cavalier said.